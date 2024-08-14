Arsenal’s capture of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is only ‘a matter of time’ and a deal could be reached for around €35m.

The Gunners have been showing interest in Merino for some time, but have only recently approached Real Sociedad to start formal talks.

They have had a bid for Merino turned down, however are still working on the deal to take him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Merino wants the move to happen and, according to Spanish journalist Kike Marin, it is just ‘a matter of time’ before it does.

With Real Sociedad looking for €40m for Merino, it is suggested that an agreement could eventually be struck at €35m.

Merino has another year left on his contract at Real Sociedad and if Arsenal want him now they must come to an agreement with the Spanish side.

Real Sociedad have just been boosted by key midfielder Martin Zubimendi turning down a move to Liverpool.

That development is expected to make it easier for Arsenal to take Merino from the Spanish club.