Aston Villa have now ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Orsomarso SC’s teenage defender Yeimar Mosquera and are working to finalise the capture.

Unai Emery has been bolstering Aston Villa’s squad over the course of the transfer window, but the club also have an eye on future talents they can develop.

The Villa Park outfit have been holding talks with Orsomarso, as they try to add promising defender Mosquera to the ranks.

Earlier today it was suggested that they have approached the Colombian outfit to bring the player in.

Now, according to Mercado de Pases, the Premier League side have ‘reached an agreement’ with Orsomarso regarding the 19-year-old defender.

It has been suggested that the formalities of the deal will be finalised in the coming hours.

Aston Villa are signing the Colombia Under-20 international as a prospect for the future and he could well be loaned out to Real Union for regular game time.

Now it remains to be seen when the Premier League side will be able to get the capture over the line and confirm it.