Brentford have not agreed a fee for Celtic target Dara O’Shea yet and remain apart from Burnley’s valuation of the defender, according to Sky Sports News.

O’Shea has been tipped for a possible exit from Turf Moor this summer following Burnley’s relegation from the top flight.

Scottish champions Celtic are admirers of the defender and Brendan Rodgers does want to improve his centre-back options.

It seemed that Celtic would lose out on O’Shea though as Brentford closed in, but the Bees have not agreed a fee.

It is suggested that they are not on the same page as Burnley with regards to the player’s valuation.

Burnley want a significant sum to let O’Shea move on this summer.

How large the distance is between the two sides is unclear, as is whether Celtic intend to lodge their own offer to battle for the centre-back.

Burnley are continuing to play O’Shea and fielded him in their 4-1 win over Luton Town in the Championship on Monday night.