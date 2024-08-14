Celtic are keeping a close eye on the situation of a midfielder at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, according to the Daily Record.

Brendan Rodgers wants to increase the quality at his disposal in the Celtic squad and a host of players have been linked with the Bhoys.

It appears that the Northern Irish tactician has his eyes on a defensively minded midfielder.

Celtic are, it has been suggested, watching the situation of Liverpool’s Wataru Endo.

Endo joined Liverpool just last summer under Jurgen Klopp, but with the Reds trying to sign another defensive midfielder, he has been linked with an exit.

Liverpool could be prepared to let Endo move on and that could see Celtic spring into action.

Endo also has interest from elsewhere, including West Ham United.

The 31-year-old Japanese made 29 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool last season and was booked ten times.