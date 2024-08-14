Charlton Athletic have ‘watched’ and ‘like’ Hungary international midfielder Mihaly Kata, but they are unlikely to sign him now, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks are continuing to work on potential signings, but also have an eye towards who might be brought in during future transfer windows.

The clubs eyes have been drawn to Hungary for a possible option and towards midfielder Kata.

Kata, 22, is on the books at Hungarian side MTK Budapest, where he is a fixture in the club’s midfield.

Charlton are aware of Kata and have ‘watched’ him in action; the Hungarian is a player the Addicks ‘like’.

However, the Hungary international is not a target for the current window.

MTK Budapest have started the new season strongly and sit top of the league table after winning all of their three games.

Whether Charlton might pull the trigger on a move for Kata in the January transfer window remains to be seen.