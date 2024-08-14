Serie A giants Napoli have expressed ‘firm interest’ in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to the Daily Mirror.

McTominay’s position at Old Trafford is in jeopardy and the Red Devils are looking to offload him to make space for new signings.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is on their radar and McTominay has admirers both at home and abroad.

Newly-crowned Turkish champions Galatasaray have shown interest in McTominay, though they are yet to make progress.

Manchester United’s fellow Premier League club Fulham have also been keen, but they have failed with as many as three offers for him.

Now Napoli have also joined the race and have expressed ‘firm interest’ in signing the Scot.

It remains to be seen how much they can offer for the midfielder, who has less than a year left on his current contract.

The 27-year-old is only expected to be sold by Manchester United for the right price and whether Napoli can present a compelling enough offer is open to question.