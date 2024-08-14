Napoli are pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay on loan this summer due to budgetary constraints, according to the Times.

Manchester United are open to letting the midfielder go if they receive offers in the region of £25m to £30m.

Fulham failed with multiple offers for the Scot and are not expected to return with a new bid before the end of the transfer window.

It emerged earlier this week that Napoli are also probing a deal and it has been claimed that the club have opened talks with Manchester United.

Napoli want to take McTominay to Italy but would prefer a loan over a permanent deal this summer.

The Serie A giants’ budgetary constraints meant that they cannot stretch their funds to meet Manchester United’s asking price.

They are still keen to do a deal and are hoping Manchester United agree to an initial loan for McTominay.

The Premier League side would also have to trigger the extension on his contract as his current deal expires at the end of the upcoming season.