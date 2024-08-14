Crystal Palace would have to likely smash their transfer record if they are to be able to snap up Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou this summer.

The Eagles are currently coming under pressure from Fulham over Joachim Andersen and Newcastle United over Marc Guehi.

It appears Palace may have to bring in at least one new centre-back before the transfer window closes and they have been linked with Leverkusen’s Kossounou.

Kossounou has no interest in extending a contract that expires at Leverkusen in 2026 and has the Premier League as a future career target.

Leverkusen will not let him go cheaply this summer though and, according to German magazine Kicker, Palace would likely have to smash their transfer record to get Kossounou.

Crystal Palace would need to fork out at least €40m to sign Kossounou.

Kossounou also has ambitions of moving to one of the Premier League’s top clubs and it is not certain he would agree to join Crystal Palace.

Leverkusen also have no need to sell, while they also have Willian Pacho’s recent move to Paris Saint-Germain as a transfer benchmark.