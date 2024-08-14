Fulham boss Marco Silva has appeared to close the door on any hopes of Birmingham City and Stoke City signing Cottagers forward Jay Stansfield.

Stansfield is a man in demand this summer as clubs look to boost their attacking options before the window closes.

The forward spent last term on loan at Birmingham in the Championship and despite Blues’ relegation he made an impression.

Birmingham want Stansfield back for this season, while Stoke are also keen on snapping him up in what would be more Championship football for the forward.

Silva though looks to have shut the door on Stansfield leaving this month and is banking on him making an impact at Fulham.

“He’s going to be a player for Fulham”, Silva told a press conference when asked about Stansfield.

“Nothing more to say.

“We can keep receiving approaches but we want to keep him”, he added.

It remains to be seen whether Silva will stick to his position until the transfer window closes at the end of the month, especially if he makes more additions.

Stansfield, 21, came through the youth set-up at Fulham.