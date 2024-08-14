Hibernian will increase their offer for Celtic linked midfielder Luke McCowan to £750,000, which is still short of Dundee’s asking price, according to the Daily Mail.

The Easter Road outfit are desperate to get their hands on the Dundee skipper and have already seen two bids turned down.

Dundee are standing firm in a £1m valuation for the midfielder, despite him now having entered the final year of his Dens Park deal.

Hibs are preparing to go back again, but they will not meet Dundee’s asking price.

It is suggested that Hibernian are prepared to go up to £750,000 for McCowan and will hope that can break down Dundee’s resistance.

McCowan has also drawn interest from Scottish champions Celtic this summer, though Brendan Rodgers’ side have yet to make a move.

The midfielder has also been linked with Bolton Wanderers and a possible move to the MLS.

McCowan, 26, has already made six appearances across all competitions for Dundee so far this season, scoring three times and providing four assists.