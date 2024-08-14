Leeds United’s hopes of landing Jonathan Rowe have been boosted as, contrary to claims, Marseille are not closing in on a deal with Norwich City for him, according to the Pink Un.

Daniel Farke wants to raid his former club for Rowe, though Leeds have not yet been able to agree a fee for the winger.

Leeds have looked to be at real risk of losing out with Marseille entering the race and pushing to land Rowe.

Their first bid failed, but they have come back with a fresh proposal and it was claimed in France that they are now closing in.

That is wide of the mark though.

Marseille have made another bid for Rowe, a loan with an obligation to buy, but it is below Norwich’s valuation of the winger.

If Marseille do want to get Norwich to do business for Rowe then they face needing to improve their proposal once again.

With no deal in place, Leeds still have an opportunity to hijack Marseille’s efforts and take Rowe to Elland Road.

Rowe is currently training with Norwich’s reserves after his behaviour angered boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.