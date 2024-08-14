Leeds United could make a move to sign a defender at a Premier League club if they part with one of their centre-backs before the window shuts, according to the BBC.

Daniel Farke has seen his side concede six goals in just two games to start the season and experienced defender Liam Cooper snubbed a contract to stay at the club; he is now a free agent.

Signing a centre-back is not a priority for Leeds though, but if someone leaves that could change and they are keen on Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys.

Chelsea would prefer to sell him but could open up to a loan move if a club do not reach their valuation of the defender.

Humphreys has had loan spells at Paderborn in Germany and at Swansea City last season.

Leeds saw him up close during his time in the Championship with the Swans and are admirers of his abilities.

Humphreys is appreciated at Elland Road and the club are continuing to keep an eye on his situation.

However, it is likely Leeds would need to move a centre-back out before going for Humphreys.

Whether he will still be available by then though is open to question as he has interest from other Championship sides.

The defender is currently waiting for his future to get sorted out while he trains with the loan group at Chelsea.