Middlesbrough have agreed a fee with Bristol City to sign Celtic target Tommy Conway with the player travelling to Yorkshire to undergo his medical, according to Sky Sports News.

Conway contributed with ten of the 53 goals Bristol City scored last season but his contributions were not enough to earn his club a place in the Championship playoffs.

With less than 12 months left on his current contract at Ashton Gate, Conway’s future has come under the scanner.

Interest has arrived from his home country Scotland where the Scottish champions Celtic have been keen on him.

However, in news that will come as a blow for the Bhoys, Bristol City’s fellow Championship club Middlesbrough have agreed a fee to sign the player.

Michael Carrick’s side will pay a fee in the region of £4.5m to secure Conway’s services.

The player will travel to Boro on Thursday to undergo his medical before sealing his move.

He will provide competition to Emmanuel Latte Lath as Middlesbrough fight for promotion this season.