Celtic great Peter Grant has expressed his bewilderment at seeing Hoops’ talent Daniel Kelly choose to leave Celtic Park for Millwall.

The teenager, who has six senior appearances against his name, four of which were in the league last season, has made the decision to leave his childhood club.

He has signed a pre-contract agreement with English Championship side Millwall and will join them on 1st January if they do not negotiate an earlier arrival.

Grant does not find any logic in the young midfielder’s decision to snub the Scottish champions for the Lions and believes that given that he had a fighting chance to play with Celtic’s top team, he should have stayed put.

“Really surprised. He got a couple opportunities last season and done very well. I was impressed by him”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He had good energy, good footballer, looks like he had a good football brain and understood the game and scored a great goal actually as well at one of the games I was at.

“But I don’t know who is telling these boys and guiding them. Millwall or Celtic? Come on.

“I can’t understand it.

“If I’ve got a fighting chance at Celtic to play or go to Millwall, come on. There is no comparison.

“You’ve got to be willing to fight.

“To leave Celtic to go to Millwall. It just doesn’t sit right with me at all.”

The teenager failed to reach an agreement over fresh terms with Celtic and was overlooked for Brendan Rodgers’ pre-season plans.

He has represented Scotland at Under-18 and Under-19 levels.