Nottingham Forest will not pursue a deal for Rangers starlet Thompson Ishaka, despite him having trained with them, according to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old joined Rangers’ academy last summer from the Brooke House College Football Academy and has featured for their reserve team.

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, who helped take Ishaka to Glasgow, was claimed to be key to a possible move and the teenager has been training with Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were tipped to take the player on board.

It had also been planned that Ishaka would go straight into Nottingham Forest’s Under-21 set-up.

However, that has not happened and now it has been decided that the Premier League club will not sign Ishaka.

He will therefore return to Glasgow where he still has 12 months remaining on his current Rangers contract.

The teenager from Nigeria operates down the left flank for Rangers’ reserve team.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for him.