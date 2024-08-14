Paris Saint-Germain have now reached an agreement with Rennes for Tottenham Hotspur linked attacker Desire Doue.

Doue’s superb performances at Rennes over the course of last season put him firmly on the radar of a number of clubs.

Tottenham have had the 19-year-old firmly on their shortlist of targets, but of late Bayern Munich and PSG took up the lead in the race.

Doue has been clear about wanting to move to the Parc des Princes and he now looks set to get his wish.

According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG now have an agreement in place with Rennes to sign Doue.

At present, it is unclear what level of fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Doue is now set to undergo his medical with PSG either this evening on on Thursday morning.

He is not expected to be available for PSG in their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre and will have to wait for his debut.