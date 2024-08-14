Rangers are ‘dismayed’ at Celtic’s decision to permit no away fans at the derby clash at the start of September and want imminent SPFL talks.

Both clubs had an agreement whereby around 2,500 away fans would be allowed at Celtic Park and Ibrox for the games between the two sides.

Celtic have paid for extra security measures ahead of the first derby clash in September, however Rangers have not done the same yet for their game in January as they have been playing at Hampden Park.

Celtic, without guarantees from Rangers, have revoked the tickets for the Gers fans for the September game.

Rangers are, according to journalist Jonny McFarlane, ‘dismayed’ by Celtic’s actions and will be seeking talks with the SPFL about the matter.

They insist that the club would have had the work needed done before the January fixture and support away allocations.

However, in the meantime, Rangers have confirmed they will not give an away allocation to Celtic for the January game.

It remains to be seen if the talks Rangers are seeking with the SPFL change matters.