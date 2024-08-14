Real Madrid are yet to contact Palmeiras to discuss a potential move for Manchester United and Arsenal tracked 18-year-old centre-back Vitor Reis.

The teenage Brazilian defender has been attracting the attention of clubs across the Atlantic in Europe.

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have sounded out the teenager’s representatives over a potential move to England.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the young centre-back and there were claims that even Real Madrid have been in touch with Palmeiras for Reis.

However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, the European champions are yet to contact the Brazilian side for the young defender.

The Spanish giants are interested in Reis and he has been on their radar as a potential recruit.

Real Madrid are set to send further scouting missions to further assess the 18-year-old centre-back going forward.

It is unclear whether any of his Premier League suitors or Real Madrid will try to sign him in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.