French side Saint-Etienne have submitted a bid for Leeds United and Watford target Fode Ballo-Toure, who AC Milan are trying to offload this summer.

The 27-year-old Senegal international has been on the books of AC Milan since 2021 after leaving Monaco.

He spent last season in the Premier League with Fulham but he barely featured for the Cottagers after failing to make an impact.

Marco Silva only gave Ballo-Toure 65 minutes of Premier League football in the last campaign and now he is back at AC Milan.

Championship sides Leeds United and Watford have been linked with him this summer as they are trying to bring in a new left-back.

Now according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have sent a formal bid in for the 27-year-old.

The Senegal international has entered the final year of his contract at AC Milan and the Italian club are looking to move him on.

Ballo-Toure has already turned down a move to Besiktas and would prefer to return to England.

It remains to be seen how he reacts to Saint-Etienne’s offer.