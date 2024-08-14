Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to listen to offers for Callum Paterson as they are ready to offload him, according to the Star.

The Scot joined the Owls in 2020 from Cardiff City and established himself as a fan favourite at Hillsborough.

The 29-year-old versatile player has appeared more than 150 times for the Owls and contributed to 36 goals directly.

Owls boss Danny Rohl is currently looking to trim the squad and it has been made clear to Paterson that his game time will be limited at the Owls.

They activated the one-year option in Paterson’s contract this year which runs until 2025 but it has been suggested that the Owls are open to ideas to let the Scot go.

The Scot had limited game time last year where he started only 17 league matches and registered only one assist.

It has been suggested that given Paterson’s ability to play almost anywhere on the pitch, there will not be a lack of interested clubs.

Now it remains to be seen if Paterson will find a new club by the end of this month.