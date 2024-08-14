Ramon Sosa is set to travel to England in the coming hours to complete the formalities of his transfer to Nottingham Forest after he ‘said goodbye’ to his team-mates at Tallares.

Forest have finalised a deal with Tallares for the signature of the winger in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Argentinian outfit were annoyed by some of Nottingham Forest’s negotiating tactics as a verbal agreement was not reflected in the official offer, but the winger pushed for the move.

Nottingham Forest have agreed to pay an initial €11.7m for Sosa and the deal will also contain add-ons.

According to Argentinian outlet Mercado De Pases, the winger is now preparing to travel to England in the coming hours.

Forest are getting ready to welcome Sosa to the Midlands and push to get the deal over the line.

Sosa said goodbye to his team-mates at Tallares earlier this morning ahead of getting ready to move to England with Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League club will put him through a medical ahead of the winger signing a long-term contract.

Tallares have also managed to include a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.