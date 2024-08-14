Manchester United have raised their demands for Jadon Sancho because of Paris Saint-Germain’s insistence on sticking to their asking price for Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League giants are interested in signing Ugarte and have agreed personal terms on a contract with the player.

However, they are in no mood to meet PSG’s €60m asking price and have been waiting for the Parisians to be more reasonable about their expectations.

PSG also have their eyes on Sancho and it has been claimed their conduct with regards to Ugarte has affected the negotiations for the Manchester United winger.

According to French outlet PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, Manchester United have been left annoyed by PSG’s tactics during talks for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Luis Enrique has kept him out of his squad but PSG are insisting on getting the money they paid for Ugarte last summer.

Manchester United have also now upped their price for Sancho and want €60m from PSG if they want to sign him.

The club feel they are well within their rights in demanding such a fee for the winger if PSG want the same for a player they want to get rid of this summer.