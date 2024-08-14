Tottenham Hotspur are now expected to keep hold of fringe star Djed Spence, despite having been open to selling him, according to Sky Sports News.

The full-back spent the first half of last season on loan at Leeds United, but the deal was terminated by the Whites due to concerns about Spence’s behaviour.

He was then sent to Italy with Genoa to see out the season and the Rossoblu had an option to buy which they ultimately did not trigger.

Tottenham have been looking to sell him this summer, but the situation has now changed.

With Ange Postecoglou having been pleased with what he saw from the £20m signing over the course of pre-season, he is being given an opportunity.

Spence is not now expected to be sold by Tottenham before the deadline at the end of the month.

The right-back will be hopeful of chances in the team, not least because Emerson Royal has joined AC Milan.

Whether Tottenham might rethink their position if a substantial proposal lands for Spence before the end of the month is unclear.