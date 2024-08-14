Tottenham Hotspur are planning to keep teenage winger Mikey Moore at the club this summer rather than loaning him out, according to the Sun.

The 17-year-old winger recently signed his first professional contract with Tottenham to extend his stay at the club until at least 2027.

Moore is considered a massive talent and Spurs offered him an unprecedented contract in terms of finances to hold on to him.

Tottenham have a plan for the winger’s development and there were suggestions that he could be loaned out this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Ange Postecoglou is planning to keep Moore as part of his first-team squad.

Tottenham feel Moore would gain more from being part of the first-team environment and learning from senior players.

For the moment, the club do not believe he needs a loan move this summer to aid his development.

Moore made his first-team debut last summer and has made two senior appearances for the north London club thus far.