Wolves are now looking towards Brentford and Yoane Wissa as a possible replacement for Pedro Neto, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Molineux side recently sold Neto to Chelsea and it has left a gap that boss Gary O’Neil wants to fill.

Wolves are looking at a host of different candidates to do the job and one of those is Brentford’s Wissa.

Wissa, 27, featured heavily for Brentford over the course of last season and scored a notable 12 times in 34 league outings.

He scored in his side’s home clash against Wolves and looks to have made an impression on O’Neil.

How much a deal would cost to sign Wissa is unclear, but Brentford do have him under contract for a further two years.

As such, the Bees could see now as being the right time to cash in on the attacker.

Wissa, who turns out for the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the international stage, has now made over 100 appearances in the Premier League.