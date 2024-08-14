Wolverhampton Wanderers have made no approach yet for Brentford winger Yoane Wissa despite claims suggesting otherwise, according to the Express & Star.

The 27-year-old has been on Brentford’s books since 2021 and has notched 110 appearances for them, making 37 goal contributions.

He has been linked him with a move away from the Brentford Community Stadium this summer with fellow Premier League outfit Wolves interested.

Gary O’Neil’s side are admirers of the player and have retained interest in him as they seek to replace Pedro Neto.

However, they have made no approach to sign Wissa and no bid has been sent to Brentford.

It now remains to be seen whether there will be a change in Wolves’ stance in the coming days.

O’Neil’s side have made space in their transfer budget through the sales of Neto and Max Kilman.

They have also brought in players to strengthen O’Neil’s existing unit.

Wissa still has two years remaining on his current contract.