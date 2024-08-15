Aston Villa have their eyes on a midfielder who will find it ‘very difficult’ to move this summer due to having a €60m price tag on his head.

Villa have backed Unai Emery in the transfer market as the new campaign approaches, with Champions League football on the menu for the Villa Park faithful.

The club are keen on more signings, but have had to keep an eye on staying within financial rules, something which forced the departure of Douglas Luiz earlier this summer.

More fresh faces are wanted and, according to Spanish outlet AS, Aston Villa ‘will try’ to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson if they can lighten their squad.

However, an exit from Atalanta for the midfielder is considered to be ‘very difficult’.

The Italian side have slapped a €60m asking price on Ederson’s head and are in no mood to take any less.

Atletico Madrid offered €45m for Ederson in June, but that was turned down by Atalanta.

Manchester United could yet make an attempt for the Brazilian as they see him as plan B to Manuel Ugarte.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Ugarte, but Manchester United have yet to reach an agreement with the French giants.