Rennes attacker Bertug Yildirim did not fail a medical at Norwich City, but the Canaries had enough concerns about a future problem to scrap the deal, according to the BBC.

Norwich agreed a fee with Rennes for Yildirim and were on the home stretch of wrapping up the transfer.

However, the Canaries have pulled out of the deal following the attacker’s medical results.

Yildirim though did not fail the medical strictly speaking.

He came through the tests, but a knee issue was found which may have presented a problem in the future and given the four to five-year contract and substantial transfer fee, Norwich decided not to proceed.

The Canaries will now continue their hunt to replace Adam Idah, who has been sold to Celtic.

Johannes Hoff Throup saw Norwich lose their Championship opener away at newly promoted Oxford United.

They edged out League One side Stevenage in the EFL Cup earlier this week and welcome Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road this weekend.