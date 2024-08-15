Bournemouth are set to drop their interest in Fulham and Crystal Palace transfer target Eddie Nketiah if they manage to wrap up a deal for FC Porto’s 24-year-old forward Evanilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Bournemouth have just added £65m to their coffers by selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur.

They now have the required budget to invest in a new striker to fill the void left by the departure of Solanke.

A club-record deal worth £40.2m has been agreed with the Portuguese club to take Evanilson to England.

The player is now set to undergo his medical at the English club before sealing his move to Dean Court.

With the capture of Evanilson Bournemouth are set to end their interest in Arsenal striker Nketiah.

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer with multiple clubs keen, including two Premier League clubs, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Fulham and Crystal Palace will not now have to worry about competition for the striker, who Arsenal stand ready to sell.

The Cottagers have already done business with Arsenal this summer for Emile Smith Rowe.