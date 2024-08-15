Atalanta have not given up on the hunt for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley despite failing with a further bid.

The Italian Serie A side have seen multiple bids for the midfielder rejected by Celtic this summer and the latest proposal which was turned down was a £21.5m bid.

Celtic are clear that O’Riley will not leave for a sum they believe does not represent his value and boss Brendan Rodgers has continued to play him.

Atalanta though are not giving up and continue to view O’Riley as a priority target, according to Sky Italia.

They continue to want to sign him and are likely to try again with another offer.

O’Riley is believed to already have a draft outline of a contract agreed with Atalanta in the event that Celtic accept an offer.

The midfielder has also drawn attention from south of the border in the shape of Brighton and Southampton.

Atalanta feel having Champions League football though gives them the edge in the race.