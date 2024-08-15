Southampton’s interest in Charlton Athletic target Mihaly Kata has faded since they won promotion to the Premier League, according to the Daily Express.

Midfielder Kata is on the books at Hungarian side MTK Budapest and his performances have seen him win caps for Hungary at international level.

Charlton have been scouting Kata and he is a player they like, although they are rated as unlikely to move for him in the ongoing transfer window.

Kata is a player that Southampton looked at last season, however Charlton do not appear to have to count on facing competition from Saints.

MTK Budapest have rejected several offers for the 22-year-old already this summer.

The Hungarian side have a valuation of their player in mind and are not willing to drop from it.

Whether Kata is still at MTK Budapest by the end of the transfer window remains to be seen.