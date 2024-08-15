Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are continuing to hold talks about a deal involving Aston Villa target Joao Felix and Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher travelled to Spain to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, but the deal fell apart and Chelsea are not signing striker Samu Omorodion.

With the Omorodion deal collapsed, Chelsea are continuing work behind the scenes on an agreement which would see Gallagher go to Atletico Madrid and Felix head to Stamford Bridge.

Felix is a key target for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, but the Portuguese attacker has already said yes to joining Chelsea.

The deal is a tense situation, but it has not yet fallen apart and contacts are alive.

Aston Villa are likely to keep a close eye on the situation as Felix is desperate to move on from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish side also want him to go.

Chelsea are a club that Felix knows well as he had a spell on loan at the Blues in the 2022/23 season.

Felix, 24, spent last season away from Atletico Madrid and on loan at Barcelona.