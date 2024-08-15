Ipswich Town are unlikely to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Kieran McKenna is still hard at work in the transfer market and Ipswich are being tipped to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City on loan.

They are also keen on Chelsea striker Broja and have had talks with the Blues as they look at a similar loan deal for the Albanian.

However, despite Ipswich’s interest in landing Broja, the striker is unlikely to be moving to Portman Road this summer.

Broja is a player that Chelsea are prepared to move on and he is expected to go before the window closes at the end of the month.

The striker is assessing options on his table both from within the Premier League and from abroad.

Ipswich though look unlikely to be his destination.

Broja spent the second half of last term on loan at Fulham, but failed to make an impact at Craven Cottage.