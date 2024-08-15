Brighton have made a fresh move to sign PSV Eindhoven star Olivier Boscagli, but it is ‘way too low’ in the Dutch side’s view.

The Seagulls are firm admirers of the French defender and would like to bring him to the south coast this summer.

They are though encountering stubborn resistance from PSV, who do not want to lose the 26-year-old.

Brighton have now gone back in with another bid for Boscagli, but according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, it is ‘way too low’ for PSV to consider.

PSV do not want to lose the defender and are still hoping he will agree to extend his contract.

The centre-back is now inside the final year of his contract at the Dutch Eredivisie giants.

He was a key man last term as PSV won the title and only missed one league game during the entire campaign.

Boscagli also played in all but one of PSV’s Champions League games as they reached the last 16 and they do not want to lose him.