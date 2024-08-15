Celtic have knocked back Atalanta’s fifth successive bid for their midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports News.

The Serie A club have been persistent in their pursuit of the Celtic midfielder, who they see as a replacement for Juventus target Teun Koopmeiners.

They have kept returning with offers for the player but so far the Scottish champions have stood resolute.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has kept selecting the 23-year-old in his team, despite all the uncertainty, giving further indication of their reluctance to do business for anything less than their valuation.

Now Atalanta have come up with their fifth offer for O’Riley which is in the region of £21.5m plus add-ons.

However, that bid has also been rejected by the Scottish club.

It now remains to be seen whether the Italian side come up with a sixth bid for O’Riley.

O’Riley was in great goalscoring form for Celtic last season, ending with 35 goal contributions as the club won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.