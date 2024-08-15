Brazilian club Flamengo have opened discussions with Southampton to sign their Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints signed Alcaraz from Argentinian outfit Racing Club back in January last year and he featured in 47 games for them before being loaned out to Juventus in January.

He came back after playing ten games in Italy, all of which except three were off the bench.

Saints, who are preparing themselves for the Premier League challenge this year after earning promotion via playoffs, have been approached by Flamengo to take Alcaraz to Brazil.

Flamengo have started discussions regarding a fee of around £21.4m.

However, nothing has yet been agreed between the two clubs for Alcaraz to move to Brazil.

Bringing in a big chunk of money could give boss Russell Martin more room to operate in the transfer market before the window closes.

Alcaraz’s former club will receive 15 per cent of any fee the Saints earn from a potential sale.