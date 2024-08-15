Strasbourg must speak to one of Southampton’s players in the coming hours after advancing in talks with Saints about landing him.

Southampton are accelerating their work in the transfer market as they aim to land midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea and Cameron Archer on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

Players will also leave and French side Strasbourg have made real progress in talks to sign Sekou Mara.

The talks are ‘advanced’, according to French daily Le Parisien.

Now Strasbourg are to speak to Mara ‘in the coming hours’ as they look to sell the switch to the Saints attacker.

Strasbourg still face competition for Mara’s signature as Brest and Lens are keen on him.

The forward made the move from Bordeaux, where he came through the youth set-up, to Southampton in the summer of 2022.

He featured for Saints in the Championship last season as they won promotion, but may now be set to depart St Mary’s.