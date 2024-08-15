Young Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson is currently in Scotland to complete a move to Dundee United, according to journalist Scott Burns.

Jim Goodwin is still working to boost his Terrors squad before the transfer window closes for the summer.

Goodwin is keen to land Liverpool starlet Stephenson and a loan deal has been agreed with the Premier League giants for his services.

The young midfielder is now at Tannadice as he puts the finishing touches to his switch to Dundee United.

Stephenson spent last term away from Liverpool on loan at League Two club Barrow.

He clocked regular game time at the north west club and made 30 appearances in League Two, being booked on six occasions.

Now Stephenson will look to get stuck into life in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United are next in action in the Scottish League Cup against St Mirren, while their next league clash comes against St Johnstone.