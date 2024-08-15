Everton made enquiries about Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who is set to head for Southampton on loan, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Chelsea rate young midfielder Ugochukwu highly, but came to the conclusion that a loan move for the season would be the best way to ensure his continued development.

The Blues have settled on Southampton as the best destination and feel the style and philosophy of Saints boss Russell Martin suits Ugochukwu.

However, Everton were also trying to land Ugochukwu.

Sean Dyche’s men are suggested to have made enquiries about taking Ugochukwu to Goodison Park on loan.

Everton though have lost out to Southampton, who Chelsea think are a better fit for Ugochukwu.

The Toffees remain in the market for further additions, though question marks remain over what level of spending power they have left.

Landing Ugochukwu on loan could have suited Everton perfectly.

Southampton will not have any option to buy in the loan agreement.