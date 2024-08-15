Ipswich Town are on the cusp of agreeing on a loan deal with Manchester City for the signature of Everton midfield target Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Phillips had a disastrous loan spell at West Ham last season and has been expected to leave Manchester City this summer.

He is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans and several Premier League clubs have been exploring a deal to sign him.

The midfielder has been on the wish list of Everton, who are in the market for a defensive midfielder.

However, it has been claimed that Phillips is on the brink of joining Ipswich in the ongoing transfer window.

The newly promoted Premier League side are closing in on agreeing a loan deal with Manchester City for the midfielder.

Kieran McKenna has been pushing for more signings as he prepares his time for their return to the Premier League in over two decades.

Ipswich are expected to give Phillips a medical once an agreement is in place with Manchester City.