Ipswich Town have made a breakthrough in talks with Blackburn Rovers over Sammie Szmodics, according to Sky Sports News.

Szmodics hit a sensational 33 goals for Blackburn last term and Ipswich have been in talks with the Ewood Park side for several weeks to take him to the Premier League.

There was a gap between both clubs’ valuations of Szmodics, but it was not substantial and has now been bridged.

There is an agreement in principle now between the two clubs and Szmodics is expected to undergo his medical with Ipswich on Friday.

Ipswich will now be speeding to push the capture of the Republic of Ireland international over the line.

Blackburn are expected to welcome the cash as they look to boost John Eustace’s squad before the transfer window closes.

Leeds United also asked about Szmodics, but did not return when they discovered his price tag.

Ipswich are also signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City to further back Kieran McKenna.