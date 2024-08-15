Leeds United and Sunderland are both mulling over whether to go in with a bid for a winger at one of their Championship rivals, according to the Daily Express.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are in the process of being dealt a huge blow as Brighton are plucking Georginio Rutter from Elland Road.

It follows hot on the heels of Crysencio Summerville going to West Ham United and Leeds have not replaced the Dutchman yet.

Sunderland also want additions as they aim to make sure new boss Regis Le Bris has a competitive squad by the time the window closes.

Both Leeds and Sunderland have their eyes on Burnley winger Manuel Benson.

Benson struggled to make any kind of impact in the Premier League for the Clarets last season and it is unclear just how central he is to Scott Parker’s planning this term.

Leeds and Sunderland are now seriously considering moving to test whether Burnley want to keep Benson.

Benson, who did not play in Burnley’s Championship opener on Monday as he was an unused substitute, is also on the radar of Norwich City.

The Canaries could lose Jonathan Rowe before the end of the window.