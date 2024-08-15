Leeds United never went back to Blackburn Rovers after learning the price for Ipswich Town bound Sammie Szmodics, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ipswich have been holding talks with Blackburn in recent weeks, but have found agreeing a fee to be difficult despite the two sides not being far apart.

Now a deal has been done, for £9m plus add-ons, and Szmodics is set to undergo his Ipswich medical on Friday.

Leeds have lost goals from the team this summer with Crysencio Summerville going, while Georginio Rutter is set to follow.

Questions have been asked in some quarters about why Leeds did not go for last season’s Championship top score, but the Whites did ask about him.

They went to Blackburn to find out the price for Szmodics and after learning it, never returned.

The pressure is now on Leeds to recruit given their key player losses, while Willy Gnonto’s future also remains uncertain.

Szmodics now will be looking to prove himself in the Premier League when he completes his move to Ipswich.