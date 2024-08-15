Leeds United have lost the battle to keep hold of forward Georginio Rutter as he has ‘agreed to join’ Brighton & Hove Albion.

Daniel Farke’s side, who were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, are now set to suffer a massive blow.

Brighton have come calling for Rutter and though Leeds have wanted him to stay, he is Seagulls bound.

Rutter has a £40m release clause in his Leeds deal, but Brighton have needed the agreement with the player before triggering it.

They now have that as, according to Sky Deutschland, Rutter has ‘agreed to join’ the Seagulls ‘with immediate effect’.

Brighton will now push ahead with their swoop and could give the forward a medical within the next 72 hours.

For Leeds, losing Rutter is a huge blow and follows hot on the heels of Crysencio Summerville going.

With Willy Gnonto continuing to be linked with a possible exit, matters could get worse for Leeds before the window closes.