Leeds United are chasing a winger north of the border and the player in question now expects to be on the move before the transfer window closes, according to Football Scotland.

There is now big pressure on Leeds to act in the transfer market and make sure they get the signings needed to sustain a challenge for automatic promotion from the Championship.

With Crysencio Summerville gone and Georginio Rutter going, attackers are on Leeds’ agenda and they have already seen a bid turned down by Norwich City for winger Jonathan Rowe.

Now Leeds are also looking in Scotland and they are interested in Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

Leeds are claimed to have strong interest in Matondo and are looking to either buy him or take him on loan.

And the player in question does expect to move on from Ibrox before the transfer window closes.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement needs to wheel and deal in the transfer market as he rebuilds his squad this summer.

The Gers have just been dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers, cutting off a valuable revenue stream, and selling Matondo could work for Clement.