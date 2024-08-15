Leeds United ‘would still not be encouraged’ if they made a new bid to buy one of their winger targets, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have suffered a series of blows throughout the summer transfer window so far, with Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville going, while Georginio Rutter is on the brink of a move to Brighton.

Landing a new winger is an absolute priority at Elland Road and Leeds have tried to buy Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Palace do not want to sell the winger and have instead agreed to loan him to Sheffield United.

The Blades have hit a snag with the paperwork as it has yet to be signed off on the player’s side and they have to resolve an issue with an agent’s fee.

It is still expected to happen, but even if Leeds tried to take advantage with a new approach they ‘would still not be encouraged’.

A move to Elland Road for Rak-Sakyi looks firmly off the table.

Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is a key target for Leeds, but they face competition from Monaco and Marseille.