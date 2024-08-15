Leicester City have now cooled their interest in a deal for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, according to football.london.

Steve Cooper is continuing to make moves in the transfer market as he shapes his Leicester squad for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Leicester open their season at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night and look unlikely to have any fresh faces in time for kick off.

They have held an interest in Arsenal winger Nelson, who is expected to be offloaded by the Gunners by the end of the month.

However, Leicester have now cooled their interest in signing the 24-year-old.

West Ham looked at potentially taking Nelson to the London Stadium, but they have landed Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

Nelson came through the youth set-up at Arsenal.

The winger has had two loan stints away from the Gunners, spending time in Germany at Hoffenheim and in the Netherlands with Feyenoord.