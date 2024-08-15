Bundesliga club Hoffenheim are trying to hijack Adam Hlozek’s transfer to Leicester City, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper is trying to add more quality attacking options to his team as the Foxes will be looking to survive in the Premier League in the new season.

Bayer Leverkusen frontman Hlozek is a player the Foxes like and they have also agreed on a deal with the German champions.

The Foxes agreed on an initial deal to take the attacker on a loan with an obligation to buy him for a €20m package.

Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim however are trying to hijack Hlozek’s move to the Foxes.

They lost their star forward Maximilian Beirer to Borussia Dortmund recently and now they are looking to reinvest that money.

The Czech Republic forward played a bit-part role in Xabi Alonso’s side last season and still managed to register 12-goal contributions in all competitions.

Now it remains to be seen if Hoffenheim will offer Bayer Leverkusen better terms than Leicester City to hijack his deal.