Leicester City have lost out in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Adam Hlozek, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes have had irons in the fire to boost Steve Cooper’s final third options and thought they had a deal well on the way to being done when they agreed a fee with Leverkusen for Hlozek.

Leicester even booked the attacker in for a medical and were pushing to get the capture over the line.

Hoffenheim came into the race late though in an effort to hijack Leicester’s swoop and they have succeeded.

Hlozek wants to stay in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and has picked them over Leicester.

While Leicester were waiting for the green light from the player to arrive for a medical, Hoffenheim swooped in.

The 22-year-old attacker featured mainly from the bench for Xabi Alonso’s side last term and scored twice in 23 league outings.

Hlozek finished the campaign with seven goals across all competitions and will now try to improve on that in Hoffenheim colours.