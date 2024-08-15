Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt would likely find it difficult to afford the salary of one of Manchester United’s stars and have made no move for him.

Manchester United have just invested in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to boost the centre-back options that Erik ten Hag can call upon.

There has been increased speculation about a possible exit for Victor Lindelof, with Eintracht Frankfurt mooted as suitors.

Turkish club Fenerbahce, who currently have former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in charge, have also been linked with Lindelof.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt have made no approach for the Swede, according to German outlet Fussball.News.

Lindelof earns €7.3m per year at Old Trafford and that is ‘difficult to realise’ for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defender is also showing no sign of wanting to quickly leave Manchester United.

While the transfer window remains open the situation could change, but Eintracht Frankfurt would need Lindelof to drop his salary demands, or Manchester United to help, for him to become affordable.